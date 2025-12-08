The Chargers officially activated Hampton (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles.

Hampton, who was designated for return from IR on Nov. 25, is still listed as questionable for the contest, but the running back -- who practiced fully Friday and Saturday -- appears poised to see his first game action since suffering a left ankle fracture in Week 5. Official confirmation of his status will arrive once the Chargers' inactives are posted ahead of Monday's 8:15p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's available versus Philadelphia, Hampton will rejoin a backfield that's been led by Kimani Vidal, a context that could result in something of a Week 14 time-share if Hampton is eased back in at all. In the five games Hampton played in before his injury, the 2025 first-rounder carried 66 times for 314 yards and two TDs and caught 20 of his 22 targets for 126 yards.