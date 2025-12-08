Hampton (ankle) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Eagles, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Hampton, who suffered a left ankle fracture Week 5 and was officially activated from IR on Monday, thus is slated to rejoin a Chargers backfield that was led by Kimani Vidal in his absence, with Hassan Haskins also available in a reserve capacity. Prior to his injury, Hampton had emerged as a key cog in the team's offense, so look for the 2025 first-rounder -- who logged 66 carries for 314 yards and two TDs and caught 20 of his 22 targets for 126 yards in five games prior to his injury -- to get his share of touches versus Philadelphia while working in tandem with Vidal.