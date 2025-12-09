Hampton (ankle) carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and also caught both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in the 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles on Monday.

Kimani Vidal got the start, but Hampton quickly was brought back into the fold after missing the past seven games due to an ankle injury, finishing with an even distribution of the 30 touches from the backfield. It's unclear if that was a counter to Philadelphia's ferocious front seven, or if the duo of Vidal and Hampton will truly have an even split moving forward, but the rookie 2025 first-round pick did have the most explosive of the carries (long of 18 yards). Up next is another difficult matchup against a Kansas City defense fighting for their playoff lives.