Hampton (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

This would seem to suggest that Hampton's ankle injury is a real concern, which wasn't clear last week when his absence coincided with the Chargers resting some healthy starters in a loss to Denver. Hampton handled 22 touches in a Week 17 loss to Houston, but he hasn't practiced since, leaving the Chargers with Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson in the backfield as they kick off the week of practice ahead of Sunday's game at New England.