Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Wednesday that Hampton (ankle) and Kimani Vidal likely will be deployed in "some sort of 1-2 punch," Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

The good news for Hampton's fantasy managers is that Roman talked about the rookie as if he were ready to return for Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas. The bad news is that Roman suggested Vidal will remain involved, with the stipulation that the Chargers will "play that one by ear." Of course, the team's plan for Hampton's first game back from injured reserve won't necessarily be the plan for the rest of the season. Before any of that happens, he'll need to prove his health and fitness on the practice field.