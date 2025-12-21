Hampton carried the ball 16 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He also caught one reception for 10 yards as well.

Hampton got a significant workload after Kimani Vidal left the contest due to a neck injury. Head coach Jim Harbaugh declined to give an update on the status of Vidal, but if he's out, Hampton could see another game with significant volume as the Chargers attempt to limit a fearsome Houston pass rush come Week 17. The rookie has double-digit carries in each of the past three weeks since returning from a long-term ankle injury, but he could see a bump in targets too given Hampton had 17 receptions early in the season before the emergence of Vidal.