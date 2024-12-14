Wright is expected to be let go by the Chiefs on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harrison Butker (knee) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and kick Sunday, which would push out Wright entirely despite going 8-for-9 on FGAs over his two games with the Chiefs this season. Expect the team to formally announce both transactions at some point later Saturday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Matthew Wright: Comes through in the clutch•
-
Chiefs' Matthew Wright: Set to kick Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Matthew Wright: Back to practice squad•
-
Chiefs' Matthew Wright: Converts four field goals Friday•
-
Chiefs' Matthew Wright: Taking over kicking duties Friday•
-
Matthew Wright: Joins Chiefs' practice squad•