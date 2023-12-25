Edwards (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Raiders.
Edwards remains on the Chiefs' sideline and appears to be trying to test his knee, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. In the event that Edwards isn't able to return, Chamarri Conner and Deon Bush could step into larger roles on defense.
