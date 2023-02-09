Mahomes (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

As he has since suffering a high right-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional-round win against the Jaguars, Mahomes continues to have no listed limitations on the practice field. Coach Andy Reid spoke of Mahomes' health Wednesday, telling James Palmer of NFL Network that the quarterback now is able to handle approximately the entire offensive playbook. Considering that point, Mahomes again appears poised to enter the weekend without a designation for Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles on Sunday.

