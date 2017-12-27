Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Draws Week 17 start
Mahomes will start Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos, the Kansas City Star reports.
With the Chiefs locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff structure, the team will give the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft his first regular-season playing time. Veteran starter Alex Smith will thus defer to the rookie signal-caller in Week 17 before returning to action for the first round of playoffs. Mahomes brings a tremendous arm, an air of confidence and a degree of mobility to the table, but it remains to be seen how aggressive the Chiefs will be in terms of play-calling in his debut leading the squad's offense. Given his bargain price, however, Mahomes profiles as a intriguing Week 17 roll of the dice in daily formats.
