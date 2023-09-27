Mahomes (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday.

Mahomes had his right ankle rolled up on in the waning moments of the first half this past Sunday against the Bears. He was able to stay in the game and then lead the offense after the mid-game break, and despite getting subbed out early in the 41-10 blowout win, he still completed 24 of 33 passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while notching 28 more yards on three carries. With an uncapped session under his belt to kick off Week 4 prep, Mahomes is good to go ahead of Sunday's visit to the Jets.