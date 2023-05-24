Mahomes (ankle) has been participating in the first week of OTAs, PJ Green of FOX4 KC reports.

Mahomes played through the injury last winter and avoided surgery after the Super Bowl, but he revealed in mid-April that his ankle still wasn't quite back at full strength. Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Chiefs coach Andy Reid used the term "100 percent" when discussing Mahomes on Wednesday, telling reporters the QB is "going after it" and "doing a great job" working with his teammates. There's been some change to the WR room for a second straight offseason, with JuJu Smith-Schuster gone and the Chiefs adding second-round pick Rashee Rice and veteran Richie James. The biggest change is at offensive tackle, where veterans Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor were signed to replace Orlando Brown (Bengals) and Andrew Wylie (Commanders). It'll likely be a downgrade on the blindside, swapping out Brown for Smith, but Taylor is coming off a big year for Jacksonville and got the largest contract of the bunch despite being a right tackle. It's still a great setup for Mahomes, aided by an elite interior O-line and future Hall of Famers at head coach and tight end.