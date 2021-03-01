Mahomes (toe) should need about three months to recover from Feb. 10 surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes should be healthy before training camp, and Chiefs GM Brett Veach even suggested the QB could be ready for mandatory minicamp, which usually takes place the first or second week of June. It isn't even clear that Mahomes will miss any time on the practice field this spring/summer, as NFL teams likely will need to adjust their offseason programs on account of the coronavirus pandemic. In any case, Mahomes doesn't really need the practice reps, especially when he has continuity with his head coach, offensive coordinator and top pass catchers. Kansas City's offensive line has received a lot of criticism since the Super Bowl, but it's generally been a solid unit in recent years, and both starting tackles -- RT Mitchell Schwartz (back) and LT Eric Fisher (Achilles) -- are recovering from surgery after missing the big game.