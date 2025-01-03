Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Mahomes (ankle) won't play Sunday at Denver, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Reid relayed Wednesday that Mahomes wouldn't start the Chiefs' regular-season finale, instead yielding starting QB duties to Carson Wentz in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up, per Matt McMullen of the team's official site. Mahomes also continues to deal with the residual effects of the mild high-ankle sprain that he suffered Week 15 in Cleveland, so he'll get two weeks to rest and rehab before Kansas City next takes the field in the divisional round on either Jan. 18 or 19.