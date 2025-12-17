Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Placed on IR
The Chiefs placed Mahomes (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Mahomes underwent surgery Monday to address ACL and LCL tears in his left knee, with the Associated Press reporting afterward that his procedure went well and Mahomes hopes to be ready for Week 1 next season. QB Gardner Minshew will start Week 16 against the Titans while Mahomes begins his journey to be ready for Week 1 next season.
