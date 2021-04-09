Mahomes (toe) was pictured attending the Masters Tournament without a walking boot Thursday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Mahomes is nearing the end of his estimated three-month recovery timeframe for surgery surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot Feb. 10, and the fact that he's been cleared to shed his walking boot suggests that things are progressing on track. The NFL recently announced that clubs can kick off Phase One of offseason activities April 19, which includes small group workouts at team facilities, so an official update on Mahomes' health could come then. Of course, mandatory minicamps don't take place until June even in a typical year, and the NFL has yet to announce an offseason schedule beyond April 19's events.
