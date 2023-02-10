Mahomes (ankle) practiced in full Thursday.
Mahomes now has been listed as a full participant on eight consecutive injury reports since sustaining a high right-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional-round win against the Jaguars. On Wednesday, coach Andy Reid relayed to James Palmer of NFL Network that Mahomes was capable of handling nearly the entire offensive playbook. One day later, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that Mahomes was dealing with merely some discomfort in the affected ankle. As such, Mahomes' availability isn't in question ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday.
