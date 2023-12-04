Mahomes completed 21 of 33 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers. He added four rushes for 26 yards.

Mahomes had only 83 yards in the first half as the Chiefs were limited to only 23 offensive plays. His volume picked up across the final two quarters as Kansas City tried to catch up on the scoreboard, though the end result was uninspiring. Mahomes has now averaged under seven yards per attempt in four of his last five games, and he's failed to record multiple touchdowns in two of those five contests. He also threw a key interception late in the fourth quarter, uncharacteristically putting the team in a bad position in their comeback efforts. Mahomes will look to bounce back in a pivotal Week 14 matchup against Buffalo.