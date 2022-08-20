Mahomes completed 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington.

Mahomes played only two possessions but was dominant while in the game, capping them with touchdown passes of five and seven yards, both to Jody Fortson. The superstar quarterback looks like he's in midseason form, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Mahomes get the night off for Kansas City's preseason finale Thursday against the Packers.