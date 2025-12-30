Tune reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Tune was elevated to serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Malik Willis (shoulder) in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens with Jordan Love (concussion) unavailable. Tune completed one of four passes for eight yards while throwing an interception, logging eight snaps on offense. The interception came in the fourth quarter when Tune was thrust into the game with Willis briefly sidelined following an aggravation of his previous shoulder issue. With the Packers locked in as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, it's possible that Love sits in Week 18 and Tune serves as the primary backup behind Willis against the Vikings.