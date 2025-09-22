Colts' Adonai Mitchell: No receptions in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's win at Tennessee.
Michell played on 24 of the offense's 57 snaps as he saw an increase in playing time but that didn't translate into more opportunities. He drew raves in training camp, so he could still shine if an injury in the receiving corps gives him more opportunity.
