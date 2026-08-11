Colts' Alec Pierce: Avoids second PRP injection

Pierce didn't require a second platelet-rich plasma injection for his surgically repaired left ankle, contrary to what was previously reported, according to Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star.

A league source previously relayed that Pierce required the second shot, but the source recanted and said it had misspoken. Another source confirmed that the wideout hasn't required any follow-up procedures since undergoing surgery in late March. Even so, Pierce has been sidelined for the entirety of the Colts' offseason program and training camp, and head coach Shane Steichen hasn't provided a firm target date for when he might come off the PUP list. Pierce has been one of the NFL's top vertical threats the past two seasons while averaging 20-plus yards per reception in both years, and after signing a lavish four-year, $114 million deal to remain with Indianapolis, the team is counting on him taking on greater target volume in 2026.