Pierce did not have a reception on two targets in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Pierce has disappeared in the Indy offense after a promising first half of the season. He has just four receptions and 14 targets in his last four games, including two games with no receptions. With Jelani Woods having a big game (eight catches) and Parris Campbell improving after a terrible first half of the season, Pierce's role in the passing game may continue to suffer even if this is a short-term slump.