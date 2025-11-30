Pierce recorded five receptions on four targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans.

The Colts distributed targets evenly among their pass catchers, but Pierce had the benefit of consistently working as a deep threat. Four of his five receptions went for at least 18 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown catch midway through the second quarter -- his second of the season. Pierce has at least 70 receiving yards in four of his last six games and has emerged as one of Daniel Jones' most reliable pass catchers.