Colts' Alec Pierce: Receives second PRP injection

Pierce (anke) received a second PRP injection in his left ankle this offseason, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pierce initially attempted to get over his left ankle issue by receiving a PRP injection following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, but he ultimately was forced to undergo a "clean-up" procedure in April. The wide receiver has been forced to miss the entirety of the Colts' offseason program and training camp to this point, and head coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that Pierce doesn't currently have a timetable to return to resume practicing. A platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection is a process in which a concentrated dose of a patient's own blood platelets is injected to help heal damaged joints, tendons, ligaments, and skin. Pierce received the second injection in late June, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, and Chappell outlined that a second treatment is not abnormal and helps the healing process.