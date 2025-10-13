Pierce brought in two of four targets for 48 yards in the Colts' 31-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Pierce needed just the pair of grabs to finish second on the day in receiving yardage for the Colts. Pierce was making his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, and the fourth-year pro finished with his third-highest receiving yardage total of the season. Pierce should fill his usual downfield role in a Week 7 road matchup against the Chargers.