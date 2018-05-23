Colts' Andrew Luck: Expected to throw before training camp

Head coach Frank Reich indicated Wednesday that he anticipates Luck (shoulder) throwing during the hiatus between the end of minicamp and the beginning of training camp, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Luck took some snaps and handed the ball off during minicamp in late April, indicating progress in his recovery. However, the big test will come when his shoulder is tested for the first time. If Luck remains on track with the schedule, it wouldn't be surprising to see him participating in some fashion when training camp begins in August. Assuming he retakes command of the Colts' offense this season, Luck will need to develop a rapport with a number of new faces at the skill positions. Eric Ebron and Ryan Grant joined the club via free agency and Daurice Fountain, Deon Cain and Nyheim Hines were selected in the 2018 NFL draft.