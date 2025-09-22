Jones completed 18 of 25 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans. He added four rushes for 27 yards.

Jones and the Colts enjoyed a three-possession lead by early in the third quarter, so he took to the air only nine times in the second half. The results when Jones took to the air remained strong, as he connected with Michael Pittman for a 20-yard touchdown, and he also completed seven passes of at least 15 yards. Jones failed to reach the end zone on the ground for the first time this season, though he continues to take care of the ball and lead an efficient Colts offense.