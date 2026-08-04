Colts' Daniel Jones: Full throttle in training camp

Jones has not missed a single snap with the first-team offense and has not taken any days off from practice in training camp, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Jones tore his Achilles tendon in December of last season, but that hasn't stopped him from being a pull participant in training camp practices despite recently being cleared to take part in team drills. The veteran quarterback was in the midst of a career year before sustaining the severe injury and finished the 2025 regular season having completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while turning 45 carries into 164 yards and five scores across 13 games. Jones is well on track to play in Week 1 against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 13.