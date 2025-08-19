Colts' Daniel Jones: Named as starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones has been named the starting quarterback for Week 1 against Miami, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Colts coach Shane Steichen reportedly told Jones and Anthony Richardson on Tuesday morning. There wasn't a decisive outcome in two preseason games, but Jones seemingly made a better impression on the practice field this spring and summer. His poor track record with the Giants suggests Richardson is likely to make starts at some point this season.
