Jones has been named the starting quarterback for Week 1 against Miami, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Colts coach Shane Steichen reportedly told Jones and Anthony Richardson on Tuesday morning. There wasn't a decisive outcome in two preseason games, but Jones seemingly made a better impression on the practice field this spring and summer. His poor track record with the Giants suggests Richardson is likely to make starts at some point this season.

