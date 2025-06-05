Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that Richardson (shoulder) is dealing with an injury and will not participate in mandatory minicamp June 10-12, leaving Jones in position to dominate first-team reps.

Jones and Richardson have been positioned to split first-team reps in what looks like a truly open competition for the No. 1 quarterback gig, but the latter signal-caller is now sidelined due to an injury to his throwing shoulder and without a return timetable other than hopefully being back "at some point" in training camp, per James Boyd of The Athletic. That leaves Jones, who inked a one-year, $14 million deal with Indianapolis in March, staring down an opportunity to impress while handling the lion's share of first-team reps in mandatory minicamp, and potentially longer depending on Richardson's recovery. Boyd reports that Richardson's shoulder injury is related to the AC joint issue that ended his 2023 rookie campaign early. While Boyd notes that Richardson's current injury isn't expected to require surgery, this appears to be a situation that could fluctuate. For at least mandatory minicamp, Jones will work to take advantage of the opportunity before him and establish quick chemistry with top wideouts Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, as well as rookie 14th overall pick TE Tyler Warren.