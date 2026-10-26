Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Though the Colts have limped out to a disappointing 2-5 start to the season, Steichen reiterated that he has confidence in Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million extension in March after his inaugural campaign in Indianapolis was cut short by a torn Achilles tendon. As expected, Jones hasn't provided much of an impact as a runner (21 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown) coming off major surgery, but his significant regression as a passer (59.6 percent completion rate, 4:7 TD:INT, 5.8 yards per attempt) has impeded the Indianapolis offense. While his contract should give Jones some level of security, another poor performance or two could compel the Colts to give 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson another look under center.