Jones completed 13 of 22 passes for 108 yards with an interception in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Vikings. He added 13 yards on four carries.

Whatever Jones learned during his brief time under Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell at the end of the 2024 season didn't help him figure out Brian Flores' defense. The QB posted a season low in passing yards, and he failed to throw a touchdown for the third time in seven starts this season. Jones will take a miserable 4:7 TD:INT into a Week 8 tilt against the Jaguars.