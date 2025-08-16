Jones completed seven of 11 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and netted no gain on one carry in the Colts' 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday afternoon. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, Jones' afternoon didn't exactly get off to an encouraging start considering he missed an open Tyler Warren on a third-down pass that was overthrown. However, the veteran was much sharper on his second possession, helming an 11-play, 77-yard march on which he had a big 23-yard completion wiped out by an offensive holding penalty against Adonai Mitchell. Jones completed passes to four different targets, with the highlights 22- and 25-yard connections to Michael Pittman and Warren, respectively. Anthony Richardson also put some good play on film following Jones' time in the contest, so it remains to be seen if next Saturday's preseason finale at Cincinnati will serve as the final proving ground for both players in their battle for the No. 1 quarterback job.