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Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Jones (Achilles) is progressing well and added that the club is shooting for the QB to be ready to play by Week 1 of the upcoming season, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Palmer notes that the Colts aren't putting a timeline on Jones' return to game action, but Ballard's comments indicate that the signal-caller could be ready from the outset of the campaign. Ballard said that Jones is currently throwing and moving and is in a "really good spot," echoing the viewpoint the QB shared on The Pat McAfee Show in mid-March. Indianapolis placed the transition tag on Jones in early March before signing him to a two-year deal less than two weeks later, making it clear that the organization views him as a central part of the team's future.

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