Jones completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns while gaining three yards on his only carry in Sunday's 38-14 win over Tennessee.

It still feels surreal to say in 2025 that Jones entered a matchup that he should dominate easily, but that's exactly what he did in another impressive showing for the 7-1 Colts. It was the 28-year-old's first game tossing three touchdown passes with his new club. Part of Jones' breakout with Indianapolis has been his ability to correct the turnover woes we saw earlier in his career, resulting in a career-best 4.3 TD/INT rate. Jones should continue being a match made in heaven for both the Colts and fantasy managers in a road tilt against the Steelers next Sunday.