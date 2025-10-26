Taylor ripped off 153 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and caught both of his targets for 21 yards and a third score in Sunday's 38-14 rout of the Titans.

Taylor continues to score in threes like it's going out of style, producing his fourth three-touchdown game in eight starts this season. It was the 26-year-old's second-consecutive contest scoring thrice, and the second time he has accomplished the feat against Tennessee this year. In addition to his monstrous rushing totals (143-850-13), Taylor has made strides as a receiver in 2025. The Wisconsin grad has 25 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns as we near the midpoint of the schedule, a rate that would eclipse the 40-360-2 receiving line he posted during his breakout campaign back in 2021. Taylor will ride a wave of momentum into next Sunday's tilt against the Steelers' 19th-ranked rush defense.