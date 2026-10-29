Taylor told reporters Thursday that he hasn't requested a trade out of Indianapolis, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports. "I haven't heard anything, and I can't control that," Taylor said regarding the possibility of being traded. "Obviously, you guys know that I'm always proud to wear the horseshoe, proud to be here."

The 2-5 Colts have gone into sell mode after firing GM Chris Ballard. Indianapolis traded away guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Seattle and San Francisco, respectively, but both of those players are on expiring contracts. Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension with the Colts in August, so the team may not feel as much urgency to trade him, and the star running back confirmed he hasn't requested a trade. Several teams have reportedly inquired about Taylor's availability.