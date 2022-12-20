The Colts are expected to place Taylor (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Taylor's placement on IR will officially rule him out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, after he suffered a right high-ankle sprain during Saturday's narrow loss to the Vikings. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis is promoting Jordan Wilkins to the 53-man roster, where he joins a backfield corps including Zack Moss and Deon Jackson. Across 11 appearances this season, Taylor carried the ball 192 times for 861 yards and four scores (4.5 YPC), and he secured 28 of 40 yargets for another 143 receiving yards.
