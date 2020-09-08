Taylor is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Colts' initial unofficial depth chart. Marlon Mack is listed as the starter.

While rookie Taylor has drawn raves in training camp, head coach Frank Reich has said Mack is still viewed as the starter. Still, the Indy coaching staff has continued to say they view their backfield as a committee with both Mack and Taylor as a "one-two punch." Taylor will need to improve as a receiver to claim a larger share of the touches in the backfield, as he struggled at times with drops in college. He had mixed reports in training camp on his receiving abilities with some drops in scrimmages but also some reports of strong showings in the passing game.