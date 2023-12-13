Taylor (thumb) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Taylor, who was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated report, has one more opportunity to practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers, though the prevailing expectation remains that the running back will miss a third straight contest this weekend. If that's the case, Zack Moss would continue to lead the Colts' rushing attack.
