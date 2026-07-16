Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Ready for contract year

Taylor is entering the final season of his contract and said during the spring that he wants "to be a Colt for life," James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor remains the clear centerpiece of Indianapolis' offense after handling 323 carries for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025. Though there is some uncertainty about Taylor's future with the Colts beyond 2026, the contract situation shouldn't interfere with his short-term fantasy profile, as the team has every reason to continue leaning on one of the league's few true workhorse backs while Daniel Jones (Achilles) works back to 100 percent form. Another high-volume season would keep Taylor firmly in the RB1 mix while strengthening his case for a new deal with Indianapolis, or a strong market as a free agent in 2027. Boyd also speculates could hold in at training camp and work to negotiate an extension before the 2026 regular season.