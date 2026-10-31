Taylor is being made available via trade by the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor himself was not requesting a trade earlier in the week, but Indianapolis' recent flurry of moves opened the possibility that the star running back would also be moved in the team's teardown before a rebuild. The Colts moved on from Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner and got significant draft capital from the Seahawks and 49ers in return. Now a market is forming for Taylor, 27, who could help put a contender over the top. Per Schefter, the Colts are seeking a deal similar to what the Panthers got in 2022 when they traded Christian McCaffrey.