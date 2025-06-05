Pittman (undisclosed) did not return to Thursday's practice after getting tangled up during a route and limping off the field, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman sustained an apparent injury at the final day of Indianapolis' voluntary OTAs, so it's possible an update on his health won't arrive until closer to the start of mandatory minicamp June 10. Meanwhile, head coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) won't participate in mandatory minicamp due to an aggravation of an AC joint injury, which leaves Daniel Jones primed to handle the bulk of first-team reps. Pittman played through a small fracture in his back from Week 5 onward in 2024, tallying a 69-808-3 receiving line across 16 regular-season appearances and 111 targets, while also struggling to overcome inconsistent quarterback play. Though Pittman has fully recovered from the back issue, his status now needs to be monitored until such time as he retakes the practice field.