Williams caught five of seven targets for 54 yards during Sunday night's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

Williams led the team in catches and targets while finishing second behind fellow wide receiver Treylon Burks (81) in receiving yards. With Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year, Williams will have an opportunity to keep carving out a larger role for himself each week with Washington. On the year, the rookie wide receiver has now reeled in 23 of 33 targets for 259 yards and one touchdown over seven regular-season contests.