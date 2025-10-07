Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Continues to rack up stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner totaled 14 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 27-10 win against the Chargers in Week 5.
Wagner again led Washington in tackles and has now recorded double-digit stops in all five of the Commanders' contests this season. Through five weeks, he ranks second in the NFL with 56 total tackles.
More News
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Reaches double-digit stops again•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Dominant in Week 3 win•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Leads Washington in tackles Week 2•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Tallies 10 stops Week 1•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Remains in nation's capital•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Shines in first year with Washington•