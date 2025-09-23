Wagner tallied 11 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 41-24 win against the Raiders.

Wagner not only paced the Commanders in stops, he also recorded 2.0 sacks, equaling the amount he posted in 17 regular-season contests last year. The veteran linebacker has never recorded more than 6.0 sacks in a season, so he's typically not prolific in terms of bringing down the QB. Wagner has continued to thrive in his age-35 campaign, registering 32 tackles through three weeks.