Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Dominant in Week 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner tallied 11 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 41-24 win against the Raiders.
Wagner not only paced the Commanders in stops, he also recorded 2.0 sacks, equaling the amount he posted in 17 regular-season contests last year. The veteran linebacker has never recorded more than 6.0 sacks in a season, so he's typically not prolific in terms of bringing down the QB. Wagner has continued to thrive in his age-35 campaign, registering 32 tackles through three weeks.
More News
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Leads Washington in tackles Week 2•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Tallies 10 stops Week 1•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Remains in nation's capital•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Shines in first year with Washington•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Cleared to face Philadelphia•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Misses Wednesday's practice•