Wagner recorded seven total tackles (three solo), including a tackle for loss, in Sunday night's 38-14 loss to Seattle.

Wagner finished with a season-low seven takedowns in the defeat, failing to reach double-digit tackles for just the third time this season. The 35-year-old remains one of the most consistent tacklers in the league still, recording 90 total tackles (43 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding an interception over nine contests this season.