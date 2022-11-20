Wentz (finger) is expected to serve as the Commanders' backup quarterback once he's activated from injured reserve, with Taylor Heinicke set to retain the starting job "unless something changes dramatically," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wentz made enough progress in his recovery from Oct. 17 right ring finger surgery to resume throwing this week, but he hasn't yet been cleared for practice and will remain on IR for a fifth straight game when the Commanders take on the Texans on Sunday. Though Wentz could be available to play as soon as Week 12, the starting job will belong to Heinicke for the final seven games of the season so long as he doesn't miss time due to injury or doesn't see a dramatic downturn in performance in the weeks to come. While Heinicke hasn't posted eye-popping statistics in the absence of Wentz, he's helped lead the Commanders to a 3-1 record during his run as starter to keep the team in the thick of the NFC playoff race. In addition to Heinicke's respectable play, the Commanders are incentivized to keep Wentz on the bench due to the terms of his contract. As Ben Standig of The Athletic notes, if Wentz plays 70 percent of Washington's offensive snaps this season, it would result in the Commanders surrendering a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Colts rather than a third-round pick.