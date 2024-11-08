Lucas (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
Lucas was held out of practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury sustained in Washington's Week 8 win over the Bears. Trent Scott will likely serve as the Commanders' top backup tackle in Lucas' stead.
More News
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Won't suit up Week 9•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Stays with Washington•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Healthy ahead of 2023•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Passes physical, off NFI list•